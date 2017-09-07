Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour

The Grateful Dead offshoot group Dead & Company have announced a fall North American tour.
The tour, which follows their extensive jaunt through North America this summer, begins with a two-night stand at New York City's Madison Square Garden on November 12 and 14, and rolls mostly through the East Coast, with a few scattered stops in the South. You can see the full itinerary below.
"It’s been great all around and we’re starting to navigate uncharted waters, which was the whole idea of the endeavor from the beginning," Weir told Guitar Worldlast year about Dead & Company's inaugural summer tour. "We’re just now getting there, but the band was spitting fire all summer."
Dead & Company Fall Tour Dates
November 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
November 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
November 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
November 17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
November 21 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
November 22 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
November 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
November 25 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
November 28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
November 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
December 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
December 2 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
December 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
December 7 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
December 8 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center