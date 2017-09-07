Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour

The Grateful Dead offshoot group Dead & Company have announced a fall North American tour.

The tour, which follows their extensive jaunt through North America this summer, begins with a two-night stand at New York City's Madison Square Garden on November 12 and 14, and rolls mostly through the East Coast, with a few scattered stops in the South. You can see the full itinerary below.

"It’s been great all around and we’re starting to navigate uncharted waters, which was the whole idea of the endeavor from the beginning," Weir told Guitar Worldlast year about Dead & Company's inaugural summer tour. "We’re just now getting there, but the band was spitting fire all summer."

Dead & Company Fall Tour Dates

November 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

November 17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

November 21 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

November 22 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

November 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 25 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

November 28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

November 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

December 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

December 2 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

December 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

December 7 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

December 8 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

