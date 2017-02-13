Dillinger Escape Plan's Bus Accident: 13 Injured, Gear Destroyed

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Dillinger Escape Plan were involved in a bus accident last night, February 12, while en route to their concert in Krakow, Poland.

A truck collided into their bus, which was parked “partly on the road and partly on its hard shoulder,” according the Associated Press, leaving 13 people injured.

According to a police spokeswoman, the driver of the bus suffered the most injuries. While no one in the band was seriously hurt, they were taken to a nearby hospital for testing. A pregnant woman traveling with the band also was unharmed.

As a result of the crash, the band's remaining dates in Croatia, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France, Spain and Belgium (running through March 5) have been cancelled.

Guitarist Ben Weinman said, "All the gear is destroyed and there are injuries—we are unable to continue this tour right now. The band and crew would like to thank the fans and press around the world for their concern and the Polish police and medical staff for their handling of the situation. We hope to get back to Europe soon.”

UPDATE: To find out how you can help the band in their time of need, head here.