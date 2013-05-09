Listen: Dillinger Escape Plan Premiere New Song, "Nothing's Funny"

The Dillinger Escape Plan, who blew minds with their fiery performance at the 2013 Revolver Golden Gods, have released a new song, "Nothing's Funny."

The track is from their forthcoming album, One of Us Is the Killer, which will be released May 14 on the band’s own Party Smasher Inc. imprint in partnership with Sumerian Records in North America.

Check out the track out below and let us know what you think in the comments! A slew of album pre-order bundle packages are also now live at Merch Connection.