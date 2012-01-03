Past and Present Members of Mastodon, Jane's Addiction, The Dillinger Escape Plan and The Mars Volta Form Supergroup

"Supergroup" is a word that gets tossed around a lot, but it's hard to deny the musical prowess of the members of Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, a new band featuring Brent Hinds (Mastodon), Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan), Eric Avery (ex-Jane's Addiction) and Jon Theodore (ex-The Mars Volta.)

The band has been rumored for some time now, but were only recently christened as G.T.O. Weinman announced Jon Theodore as the band's drummer only a few weeks ago.

"G.T.O. is a true collaborative effort," said Weinman, "which in my experience rarely works, so I think we have something pretty special here. It just so happens to be with some of my favorite people and musicians. Almost every day this experiment seems to take on some new characteristic, and I think some of the people we've been talking to about contributing vocals would be a big surprise to many. It's even surprised me!"

There are currently no concrete plans for a release from G.T.O.