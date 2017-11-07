See Rare, Unreleased Dimebag Footage in the New 'Dimevision Vol. 2' Trailer

(Image credit: Courtesy of Metal Blade)

Metal Blade Records recently announced the follow up to 2006’s Dimebag Darrell video memorial set—Dimevision Vol 1: That's The Fun I Have—Dimevision Vol 2: Roll With It Or Get Rolled Over.

Today, Guitar World presents the exclusive premiere of a new trailer for the video set, which is a celebration of Dimebag and how he lived his life.

Dimevision Vol 2: Roll With It Or Get Rolled Over will include more raw footage, true gems and classic moments, and is set to hit retailers November 24.

It will also include five previously unreleased demos, picked from a vast catalog Dimebag accrued since longtime girlfriend Rita Haney gave him his first 4-track in 1984. Dimebag’s personally-written lyrics, dates and notes on those tracks will also be included.

"Dime is true reality TV, way before any of what goes on today was even a concept!," Haney said.

"He didn’t need someone to script in a scenario or stage in a moment to make his life appear more interesting," she continued, "He created these moments himself, 24/7! He had a gift for noticing the beauty in everything, and when I say 'beauty,' I mean 'catchin’ a nut' on all his surroundings! Life like 'that' goes on around you all the time, you just gotta see it and catch it. And he did! And he made the most of it, always! That’s exactly what we mean by the term Dimevision."

"I sometimes truly wonder, did he know something was coming? I mean, the way he documented everything in his world has been truly amazing and life saving for me. It has given me a purpose to continue to get out of bed every morning, and I hope that by us sharing these moments, it will give someone else a purpose or a drive to live life to the fullest and just laugh more every day! I think that’s the magic I miss most about him, is how damn funny and creative he could be!"

"This volume is packed full of the usual suspects you’ve come to expect from Dime—balls out, full blown boozin’ and fireworks, along with what a typical day could consist of inside the walls of The Fortress and the many characters it could contain while he was home."

You can watch the new trailer below.

To preorder Dimevision Vol 2: Roll With It Or Get Rolled Over, step right this way, or stop by the official PledgeMusic pre-order/campaign, which includes an assortment of rare items to buy, including props and costumes that belonged to Dimebag (which you can see in his home videos/Dimevision volumes), rare stage clothing, and other merchandise. You can visit the PledgeMusic page here.