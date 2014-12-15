Djent Version of Super Mario Bros. Theme (and "If Deathcore Sounded Happy!") — Video

Earlier this year, guitarist (and YouTube personality) Steve Terreberry has recorded and posted his own djent/metal cover of the Super Mario Bros. theme, and we thought we'd pass it along!

The track was recorded and mastered by Carmen Sorge.

For more about Terreberry, follow him on Facebook.

If you enjoy this video, be sure to check out Terreberry's YouTube channel. You'll find some cool stuff, including "How to play guitar like Lil Wayne" and "If Deathcore Sounded Happy!" which was posted last week.

In fact, we've decided to include "If Deathcore Sounded Happy!" below (bottom video).

Enjoy!