Don Henley on The Eagles: "I Don't Think You'll See Us Performing Again"

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 2's Simon Mayo, Don Henley pretty much announced the end of the Eagles.

Henley called the band's mid-February Grammy appearance "the final farewell."

"I don’t think you’ll see us performing again," he added. "I think that was probably it. I think it was an appropriate farewell.”

Not that it can be considered an official source, but former Eagle Don Felder commented on the situation over the weekend, posting a simple message to his Facebook page:

"It looks like "THAT'S ALL FOLKS" for the Eagles."

At the Grammy Awards, the Eagles' Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt were joined by former Eagle (and Flying Burrito Brother) Bernie Leadon, plus Jackson Browne, for a touching performance of "Take It Easy." The performance was a tribute to Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, who died in January at age 67. "Take It Easy" was written by Browne and Frey. You can watch the performance below (We apologize for the quality).