Doug Wimbish, 11-Year-Old Brandon Niederauer and Friends Play Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" — Video

Even though the 2015 Winter NAMM Show has come and gone, there's still a fair amount of NAMM coverage in the pipeline.

Case in point, this new video of a fine performance at the Behringer/Bugera booth at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Below, check out Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)" as performed by the Wimbish Allstars, a makeshift band featuring Living Colour bassist Doug Wimbish, guitarist Eric McFadden, Fishbone's John Norwood Fisher, DiViNCi and 11-year-old guitar-sensation-in-the-making Brandon Niederauer (also known as "Taz").

