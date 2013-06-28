Dream Theater Finish Mixing Self-Titled New Album

Much like Black Sabbath earlier this year, the guys in Dream Theater are doing a fine job of keeping fans updated about the progress of their self-titled new album.

Just a few hours ago, the band shared guitarist John Petrucci's Facebook post:

"And so our journey from writing to mixing comes to an end. Can't wait to share the new DT music with everyone!"

At the same time, the band shared Petrucci's photo of a mixing board with the caption, "Listening down to final DT mixes in sequence. Sounds fucking awesome Rich [Chycki]!!"

The newly mixed Dream Theater was recorded at Cove City Sound Studios in Glen Cove, New York, with Petrucci producing and studio Chycki (Aerosmith, Rush) engineering and mixing. It's the first Dream Theater album to have been written and recorded with drummer Mike Mangini wholly integrated into the creative process from the start.

"I see every new album as an opportunity to start over," Petrucci said. "To either build or improve upon a direction that has been evolving over time or to completely break new ground. This is the first self-titled album of our career and there is nothing I can think of that makes a statement of musical and creative identity stronger than that. We've fully explored all of the elements that make us unique, from the epic and intense to the atmospheric and cinematic. We're incredibly excited about 'Dream Theater' and can't wait for everyone to hear it.”

"Dream Theater" will be available in a wide range of distinctive versions, including standard and special-edition CDs, 180-gram vinyl double LP, and a limited-edition box set. Pre-orders are scheduled to get underway sometime in July at the Roadrunner Records webstore.