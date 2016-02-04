Dreamcatcher Events Announces First-Ever Rodrigo y Gabriela's Musical Adventure

Dreamcatcher Events announces the first-ever Rodrigo y Gabriela's Musical Adventure, a four day, one-of-a-kind immersive performing arts retreat, at the beautiful Cambria Pines Lodge in Cambria CA, August 1-5, 2016. Registrations are on sale now at the event's official site rodygabsmusicaladventure.com.

Rodrigo y Gabriela's Musical Adventure promises to be a one-of-a-kind musical and cultural event. Attendees will experience music immersion, enjoy ethical food, and embark on various outdoor pursuits.

Moreover, the guitar pair has invited along a host of friends including some of the biggest names in rock, classical and jazz including Guthrie Govan, Kaki King, Sharon Isbin, Strunz & Farah, and Marty Friedman.

Rodrigo y Gabriela's Musical Adventure is an event for players and music lovers of all ages, levels, interests, and taste. Master players, beginners, and enthusiastic fans, alike, will enjoy a wide variety of activities and workshops. The environment is non-competitive and strictly about immersing one's self in the joys of music, great food, and exquisite surroundings.

"We want to start off by saying something very important to us. It's a message that we think everybody needs to hear. Music is the universal language. It speaks to plants, animals, and people. It's what makes us more human too. We think it's so important to share that, and that's a big reason why we jumped at the opportunity to host such a special retreat," commented Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Nestled on 25 wooded acres, Cambria Pines Lodge offers comfortable accommodations, delightful gardens, and a charming experience all around. Accommodations range from cozy cabins to serene suites. Amenities include an outdoor pool and hot tub, day spa, parking, and wifi. The Fireside Lounge hosts nightly live entertainment from counselors and attendees. Jam rooms are located throughout the main lodge. The organic kitchen garden provides homegrown organic produce to the restaurant at Cambria Pines Lodge, while other areas of the theme gardens offer incredible landscaping.

"Every day is a full schedule of music seminars, discussions, jams, and performances. But we need to eat and drink too! The day begins with a hearty breakfast followed by lakeside running, yoga, and even Parkour lessons. We will enjoy not only the great food, but also discussions on sourcing and cooking these Ethical Foods. It will be an experience of hanging out without barriers. We are all 'backstage,' and it's a good time to talk about music or whatever is on your mind," said Rod y Gab.

In addition, to its beautiful gardens, Cambria Pines Lodge provides unique accommodations in a breathtaking natural setting. Conveniently situated near historical structures, and outdoor recreation, all of the area attractions are within easy reach. Cambria was name "one of America's prettiest towns" by Forbesmagazine. Nestled into the rugged windswept coast just north of Hearst Castle along scenic Highway 1, the area offers some of the most pristine views of the west coast. Rich in history and natural wonders, the surrounding area provides visitors with a wealth of opportunities to explore.

"We see music and wellness intertwined. As a society, we need to redefine our concept of a 'rich person' who has abundance in life - not just economically, but in all senses - uniting music, art, and the environment. Animal rights and human rights aren't separate. If we can dissolve this paradox in harmony with our values, we can create a new society based on peace and music and we'll get abundance in all forms." stated Rod y Gab. "For us, this is all about music, abundance, energy, communication, and relationships. You'll get to meet incredible people who love the same things you do. Every time we're playing a gig, we see all of these beautiful fans of all ages, and they're clapping their hands and smiling. We never get to meet them personally though. This will be the little moment where we all come together and the distance is gone."

For more information, visit rodygabsmusicaladventure.com.