Eagles, Bernie Leadon and Jackson Browne Play "Take It Easy" as Glenn Frey Tribute

Last night, the Eagles and Jackson Browne performed a spirited version of "Take It Easy," the Eagles' first hit from 1972, as a tribute to band cofounder Glenn Frey, who died January 18.

The band lineup for the Grammy Awards performance was notable because it featured original Eagles guitarist Bernie Leadon, who played his famous guitar solo on the same stage as Don Henley, his former Eagles bandmate, plus guitarist Joe Walsh and bassist Timothy B. Schmidt, who joined the band after Leadon's tenure.

Leadon quit the band in 1975, and Walsh actually replaced him.

In terms of composition, Browne laid the groundwork for "Take It Easy," but Frey added what has evolved into the song's best-known line, "It's a girl, my lord, in a flatbed ford, slowing down to take a look at me."

Browne released his own version of the song in 1973, but it failed to chart.