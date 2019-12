It's time for a Friday flashback!

Below, check out a clip of Eddie Van Halen sitting in with the band on Late Night with David Letterman in 1985.

Eddie joins Paul Shaffer (keyboards), Sid McGinnis (guitar), Neil Jason (bass) and Steve Jordan (drums) for an instrumental version of Van Halen's "Panama," guitar solo and all.

For your viewing pleasure, we've thrown in another Eddie/Letterman appearance from right around the same time. Enjoy!