Eddie Van Halen's Epic Guitar Solo from July 5 Tour Opener in Seattle — Video

Van Halen kicked off their 2015 summer tour in Seattle last night, July 5.

Their set, which you can check out below, was full of tunes that haven’t been played live in decades—or ever.

In fact, they started off with “Light Up the Sky” from 1979's Van Halen II. It hasn’t been performed in 35 years.

The night also featured live debuts of “Drop Dead Legs” and “Dirty Movies,” both of which you can watch below.

Of course, a slew of obvious hits were there, including "Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Panama,” "Hot for Teacher" and "Jump." Perhaps best of all, fans were treated to a truly epic guitar solo by Eddie Van Halen, and you can watch the entire thing below (top video).

Van Halen’s summer tour continues through October 2, and you can see all the dates right here.

Van Halen July 5, 2015, Setlist