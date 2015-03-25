Van Halen Announce 2015 North American Tour

Van Halen will tour North America this summer and fall in support of their new live album, Tokyo Dome Live in Concert.
The tour, which will feature David Lee Roth at vocals, is expected to kick off July 5 in Seattle and wrap up October 2 in Los Angeles.
The band's 2015 trek also will include stops in Camden (Yes, we're leading off with Camden, New Jersey!), Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Dallas and Phoenix. You can see the full list of tour dates below. The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will be the opening act for all the dates.
But wait, there's more. Van Halen also will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live March 30 and 31, right around the time Tokyo Dome Live in Concert is released. It’s being billed as the band’s first U.S. TV appearance with Roth. The band is also scheduled to perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show April 2.
Also in late March, Van Halen will issue remastered versions of Van Halen and 1984. Updated versions of Van Halen II, Women and Children First, Fair Warning and Diver Down are expected to follow later in the spring.
Below, you can hear two more songs from Tokyo Dome Live in Concert; check out "I'm the One" and "Unchained." Tokyo Dome Live in Concert—the band’s first live album with Roth—includes 23 songs and documents a show recorded June 21, 2013, in Tokyo.
Visit van-halen.com for updates and more information.
VAN HALEN 2015 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:
All dates, cities and venues subject to change.
- Sunday, July 5 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
- Tuesday, July 7 Portland, OR Amphitheater Northwest
- Thursday, July 9 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
- Saturday, July 11 San Bernardino, CA San Manuel Amphitheater
- Tuesday, July 14 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
- Thursday, July 16 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Saturday, July 18 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
- Monday, July 20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Wednesday, July 22 Bonner Springs, MO Cricket Wireless Amphitheater
- Friday, July 24 Chicago, IL First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
- Sunday, July 26 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Tuesday, July 28 Burgettstown, PA First Niagara Pavilion
- Thursday, July 30 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
- Saturday, August 1 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
- Monday, August 3 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
- Wednesday, August 5 London, ON Western Fair District
- Friday, August 7 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
- Sunday, August 9 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tuesday, August 11 Hartford, CT Xfinity Center
- Thursday, August 13 Wantagh, NY Nikon At Jones Beach Theater
- Sunday, August 23 Hershey, PA Hershey Park
- Tuesday, August 25 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- Thursday, August 27 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center
- Saturday, August 29 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
- Monday, August 31 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
- Wednesday, September 2 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center
- Friday, September 4 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
- Sunday, September 6 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Wednesday, September 9 Raleigh, NC Walnut Creek Amphitheater
- Friday, September 11 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
- Sunday, September 13 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tuesday, September 15 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- Thursday, September 17 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Monday, September 21 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
- Wednesday, September 23 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion
- Friday, September 25 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Monday, September 28 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Wednesday, September 30 Chula Vista, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre
- Friday, October 2 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl