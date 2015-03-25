Van Halen Announce 2015 North American Tour

Van Halen will tour North America this summer and fall in support of their new live album, Tokyo Dome Live in Concert.

The tour, which will feature David Lee Roth at vocals, is expected to kick off July 5 in Seattle and wrap up October 2 in Los Angeles.

The band's 2015 trek also will include stops in Camden (Yes, we're leading off with Camden, New Jersey!), Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Dallas and Phoenix. You can see the full list of tour dates below. The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will be the opening act for all the dates.

But wait, there's more. Van Halen also will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live March 30 and 31, right around the time Tokyo Dome Live in Concert is released. It’s being billed as the band’s first U.S. TV appearance with Roth. The band is also scheduled to perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show April 2.

Also in late March, Van Halen will issue remastered versions of Van Halen and 1984. Updated versions of Van Halen II, Women and Children First, Fair Warning and Diver Down are expected to follow later in the spring.

Below, you can hear two more songs from Tokyo Dome Live in Concert; check out "I'm the One" and "Unchained." Tokyo Dome Live in Concert—the band’s first live album with Roth—includes 23 songs and documents a show recorded June 21, 2013, in Tokyo.

Visit van-halen.com for updates and more information.

VAN HALEN 2015 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

All dates, cities and venues subject to change.