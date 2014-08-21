Eddie Van Halen's "Spanish Fly" Played on Piano — Video

Below, check out a recently posted clip of keyboardist Derek Sherinian playing Eddie Van Halen’s acoustic guitar instrumental "Spanish Fly” on piano.

Sherinian was a member of Dream Theater from 1994 to 1999 and, more recently, Black Country Communion. He also has toured and recorded with Alice Cooper, Kiss, Billy Idol, Allan Holdsworth, Yngwie Malmsteen, Billy Sheehan, Al Di Meola, Steve Lukather, Zakk Wylde and Slash, to name just a few.

The original version of "Spanish Fly" (which you can hear in the bottom YouTube player) can be found on Van Halen's 1979 album, Van Halen II.

As always, enjoy!