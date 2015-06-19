Enter a Hall of 40 Acoustic Guitars Played by Tiny Motors — Video

Sometimes—although it is rare—the worlds of guitars and art meet up.

Something along these lines is taking place at the Center for Contemporary Art in Aalst, Belgium.

Ruben D’Hers, a guitarist and sound artist from Caracas, sees “chords as autonomous sound spaces” and uses acoustic guitars and motors to create a juxtaposition of "organic" and "machine."

In this work, which is titled "chords tunnel #1," D’Hers hangs 40 acoustic guitars and 40 tiny suspended motors on the walls of the Center for Contemporary Art.

With a small propeller or vibrating cable, each motor strums a different chord, creating some very nice and unique dissonance. Check out the video below.