Eric Johnson Plays Zakk Wylde's Wylde Audio Guitar

What does it sound like when Eric Johnson plays Zakk Wylde's new Wylde Audio guitar? You can find out below. (Spoiler alert: Johnson sounds like Johnson, regardless of the guitar he's playing.)

Both guitarists were part of the 2016 Experience Hendrix Tour. This year's Generation Axe Tour, which features Wylde, Buddy Guy, Dweezil Zappa, Billy Cox, Jonny Lang and more, wraps up March 26 in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Head here to see the remaining dates.

Taking Zakk Wylde's guitar rig for a test-drive

And then this happened...

Posted by Eric Johnson on Friday, March 25, 2016