Eric Johnson Premieres New Song, "Water Under the Bridge"

(Image credit: Max Crace)

Guitar virtuoso Eric Johnson has just shared "Water Under the Bridge," a track from EJ, his upcoming all-acoustic album.

You can check out the song below. It joins two other EJ tracks—"The World Is Waiting for the Sunrise" and "Wrapped in a Cloud"—both of which were premiered at GuitarWorld.com.

Long known for his painstaking approach to making records, Johnson took a more immediate approach for EJ. Most of the material was cut live in the studio, with some songs even being sung and played at the same time.

"It’s another side of me that I’ve always dabbled in but never really presented in my records or career," Johnson told GuitarWorld.com. "Usually, you’re out doing your thing and get known for something that becomes your main deal and you just go with it. Meanwhile, I’ll be sitting at home in my studio just doing what I enjoy. At some point, I decided to put things out and see what happens."

EJ is slated for an October 7 release. It's available for preorder here.