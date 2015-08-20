Ernie Ball Presents 'Capturing The White Buffalo, the Recording of an American Songwriter,' Episode 10 — Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Ernie Ball Presents: Capturing The White Buffalo, the Recording of an American Songwriter, Episode 10.

This final installment of a 10-part documentary series gives music fans an intimate look into the songwriting and recording process of the White Buffalo

The series follows Jake Smith (aka the White Buffalo) on his journey to write and record his forthcoming album, Love and the Death of Damnation. which will be released August 21.

Taking viewers beyond the recording process, the series will touch on the origin of lyrics, melodies and chord structures, the vulnerability of debuting unfinished songs at live shows, and the intimate recording sessions where Jake’s words, guitar and voice come together to be captured and shared with the world.

“Ernie Ball and their cameras have been here from the beginning to witness the spark of lyrical ideas transform into songs and then go on to become recorded works,” says Jake Smith. “We’re giving fans a look into the layered recording process and what personally drives me and inspires my music.”

For more about the White Buffalo and the new album, visit thewhitebuffalo.com. For more about Ernie Ball, visit ernieball.com.