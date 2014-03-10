Exclusive Play-Through Video: Reflections —"Candle"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive guitar play-through video by Reflections.

The song, "Candle," is from the band's latest album, Exi(s)t, which was released last October via Entertainment One. The album is available now at iTunes.

Reflections features Jake Foster (vocals), Patrick Somoulay (guitar), Charles Caswell (guitar), Francis Xayana (bass) and Cam Murray (drums).

For more about the band, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

