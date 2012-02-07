Exclusive Video: Acoustic Version of "Casual Sex" by My Darkest Days

Here's the exclusive premiere of a new video by Toronto's My Darkest Days: the acoustic version of their new song, "Casual Sex," featuring Matt Walst and Reid Henry.
"We wanted to do a acoustic version of 'Casual Sex,'" Walst said. "Reid and I are at Mountain View Studios working on the record. It's getting close. Love to all My Darkest Days fans! See you soon!"
The song -- well, the electric version of the song -- is the first single from the band's upcoming album, Sick and Twisted Affair, which is due out in spring via Mercury Records. The single is available now on iTunes.
The new album was produced by Joey Moi.
One more note about the electric version of "Casual Sex": It features some killer guitar work by John 5. This follows a trend the band started in 2010, when their single, "Porn Star Dancing," featured fretwork by Zakk Wylde.
My Darkest Days will hit the road for Nickelback's Here and Now Tour, which also stars Bush and Seether. The 39-city North American tour opens April 10 in Moline, Illinois, and wraps up June 26 in Vancouver, Canada. Check out the full tour schedule below the videos.
My Darkest Days is Matt Walst (vocals, rhythm guitars), Reid Henry (keyboards, backing vocals), Brendan McMillan (bass, backing vocals), Doug Oliver (drums, backing vocals) and Sal Costa (lead guitar, backing vocals). For more about the band, check out their official website.
And here's the brand-new lyrics video of "Casual Sex":
The studio version of "Casual Sex" is available now on iTunes.
HERE AND NOW TOUR 2012: Nickelback, My Darkest Days, Bush and Seether
- April
- 10 Moline, IL i wireless Center
- 12 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
- 14 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena
- 15 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
- 19 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
- 21 Montreal, Que. Bell Centre
- 22 Toronto, Ont. Air Canada Centre
- 24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
- 25 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center
- 27 Hartford, CT XL Center
- 28 Worcester, MA D CU Center
- 30 Washington, DC Verizon Center
May
2 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
4 Orlando, FL Amway Center
5 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Bank Atlantic Center
15 Edmonton, Alb. Rexall Place
16 Calgary, Alb. Scotiabank Saddledome
18 Saskatoon, Sas. Credit Union Centre
20 Fargo, ND Fargodome
22 Omaha, NE Century Link Center
23 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
25 Milwaukee, WI Bradley Center
26 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
29 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
30 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
June
1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
2 Houston, TX Toyota Center
5 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
7 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
8 Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena
10 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
12 Salt Lake City, UT Energy Solutions Arena
15 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
18 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion
20 Nampa, ID Idaho Center
21 Portland, OR Rose Garden
23 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
24 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
26 Vancouver, B.C. Rogers Arena