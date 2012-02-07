Exclusive Video: Acoustic Version of "Casual Sex" by My Darkest Days

Here's the exclusive premiere of a new video by Toronto's My Darkest Days: the acoustic version of their new song, "Casual Sex," featuring Matt Walst and Reid Henry.

"We wanted to do a acoustic version of 'Casual Sex,'" Walst said. "Reid and I are at Mountain View Studios working on the record. It's getting close. Love to all My Darkest Days fans! See you soon!"

The song -- well, the electric version of the song -- is the first single from the band's upcoming album, Sick and Twisted Affair, which is due out in spring via Mercury Records. The single is available now on iTunes.

The new album was produced by Joey Moi.

One more note about the electric version of "Casual Sex": It features some killer guitar work by John 5. This follows a trend the band started in 2010, when their single, "Porn Star Dancing," featured fretwork by Zakk Wylde.

My Darkest Days will hit the road for Nickelback's Here and Now Tour, which also stars Bush and Seether. The 39-city North American tour opens April 10 in Moline, Illinois, and wraps up June 26 in Vancouver, Canada. Check out the full tour schedule below the videos.

My Darkest Days is Matt Walst (vocals, rhythm guitars), Reid Henry (keyboards, backing vocals), Brendan McMillan (bass, backing vocals), Doug Oliver (drums, backing vocals) and Sal Costa (lead guitar, backing vocals). For more about the band, check out their official website.

And here's the brand-new lyrics video of "Casual Sex":

The studio version of "Casual Sex" is available now on iTunes.

HERE AND NOW TOUR 2012: Nickelback, My Darkest Days, Bush and Seether

April

10 Moline, IL i wireless Center

12 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

14 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena

15 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

19 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

21 Montreal, Que. Bell Centre

22 Toronto, Ont. Air Canada Centre

24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

25 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center

27 Hartford, CT XL Center

28 Worcester, MA D CU Center

30 Washington, DC Verizon Center

May

2 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

4 Orlando, FL Amway Center

5 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Bank Atlantic Center

15 Edmonton, Alb. Rexall Place

16 Calgary, Alb. Scotiabank Saddledome

18 Saskatoon, Sas. Credit Union Centre

20 Fargo, ND Fargodome

22 Omaha, NE Century Link Center

23 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

25 Milwaukee, WI Bradley Center

26 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

29 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

30 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

June

1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

2 Houston, TX Toyota Center

5 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

7 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

8 Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena

10 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

12 Salt Lake City, UT Energy Solutions Arena

15 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

18 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion

20 Nampa, ID Idaho Center

21 Portland, OR Rose Garden

23 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

24 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

26 Vancouver, B.C. Rogers Arena