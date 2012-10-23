Exclusive Video: Bonded By Blood — "Crawling in the Shadows"

Here's the exclusive premiere of the brand-new music video for "Crawling in the Shadows" by Bonded By Blood. The track is off the band's new album, The Aftermath, which was released in July on Earache Records.

"After seeing a few drafts of our new music video, we've finally narrowed it down to something were excited to release," says Bonded By Blood bassist Jessie Sanchez. "We feel this video will help show our audience our new side, our more mature side. We've grown a lot over the course of years, and this video will showcase how the band has evolved into what it is today.

"We're very proud of the direction were going and we look forward to create more music and content for all of our loyal fans who have stuck with us through the turmoils we've endured in the past. What doesn't kill you only makes you stronger."

Bonded By Blood is rounded out by Mauro Gonzalez (vocals), Carlos Regalado (drums) and Juan Juarez (guitar). The Aftermath, the band's third album, was recorded with producer and former Machine Head/Soulfly guitarist Logan Mader (Five Finger Death Punch, DevilDriver, Gojira) at Darth Mader Studios in Los Angeles. The cover art was created by Vitaly S. Alexius (Evile, Insidious Discrepancy, Eternal Reign). The video was created by Scion AV.

"Our public has been responding really well to our first single, 'Restless Minds,'" Jessie adds. "We've heard amazing feedback regarding The Aftermath, and we hope to continue that success with our new single, 'Crawling in the Shadows'."

Check out the new music video below.

Keep up with Bonded By Blood at their official Facebook page and at earache.com.