Exclusive Video Premiere: David & Olivia — "Finally Fine"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Finally Fine," the new music video by Americana duo David & Olivia. The song is from their debut EP, On The Sea, which was released May 14.

On The Sea is a six-song EP that provides a map that navigates the musical relationship between David Rosales and Olivia May.

“These songs are a result of traveling down dusty vineyard roads along the winding shoulder of the Pacific Ocean," Rosales says. "There is a comfortable ease to them. Olivia and I dove whole-heartedly into this project and swam through the process of recording On The Sea. We are proud of the album we created and now it’s time to set sail."

For more about David & Olivia, visit their official website and Facebook page.

On The Sea Track Listing:

01. Every Now n’ Then (I Could Use A Friend)

02. Finally Fine

03. Key to My Heart

04. The Weather Change

05. Unnamed Love Song

06. Love Ain’t Easy

David & Olivia Tour Dates:

June 8th Imbibe Bakersfield, CA

June 13th Two Moon Art House & Cafe Brooklyn, NY

June 13th Freddy's Bar Brooklyn, NY

June 14th Parkside Lounge New York, NY

June 15th The Way Station Brooklyn, NY

June 16th The Living Room New York, NY

June 17th The Cantab Lounge Boston, MA

June 25th50 Mason Social HouseSan Francisco, CA

June 26th The Shady Lady Sacramento, CA

June 28thThe Wine BarLa Quinta, CA

June 29th Lestat’s WestSan Diego, CA