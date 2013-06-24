Exclusive Video Premiere: Queen V — "Cry Your Eyes Out”

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by New York City's Queen V.

The song, “Cry Your Eyes Out,” is featured on Queen V's new album, The Decade Of Queen V, which will be released Tuesday, June 25, through Royal Noise Records.

From “My Machine” (featuring Tom Morello), to “Wasted” (with vocal assists by Lemmy) to “Right Or Wrong,” this is a power-packed 11-song collection of passionate rock and roll.

Check out the video below

Photo: Wayne Herrschaft