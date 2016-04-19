Exmortus Premiere "Let Us Roam" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a brand-new music video by Exmortus.
You can check out "Let Us Roam," which also happens to be the band's latest single, below. The track is from the band's powerful new album, Ride Forth, which was released in January via Prosthetic Records.
Ride Forth is available now via Prosthetic Records, iTunes and Amazon.
On April 20, Exmortus will hit the road with Amon Amarth and Entombed A.D. All the dates are listed below the video.
For more about Exmortus, follow them on Facebook.
2016 EXMORTUS TOUR DATES
(# with Amon Amarth, Entombed A.D. | ^ with Entombed A.D.)
- 4/20 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore #
- 4/21 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore #
- 4/22 New York, NY - PlayStation Theatre #
- 4/23 Boston, MA - House of Blues #
- 4/24 Clifton Park, NY - Trickshots ^
- 4/25 Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall #
- 4/26 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground #
- 4/28 Quebec City, QC - Imperial #
- 4/29 Montreal, QC - Metropolis #
- 4/30 Toronto, ON - The Danforth #
- 5/1 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues #
- 5/2 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews #
- 5/3 Indianapolis, IN - 5th Quarter Lounge
- 5/4 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant #
- 5/5 Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre #
- 5/6 Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theater #
- 5/7 Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater #
- 5/9 Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium #
- 5/10 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater #
- 5/11 Fargo, ND - The Aquarium ^
- 5/12 Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick #
- 5/13 Saskatoon, SK - O’Brian’s Event Centre #
- 5/14 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom #
- 5/16 Vancouver, BC - The Commodore #
- 5/17 Seattle, WA - Showbox Market #
- 5/18 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater #
- 5/20 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield #
- 5/21 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theater #