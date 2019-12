Over the action-packed weekend, Faith No More premiered two new songs at various festival appearances.

The new songs — including "Leader of Men" (watch it below) and "Motherf—er" — represent the band’s first new music since 1997.

The songs were performed July 4 at Hyde Park in London and July 5 at Poland’s Open’er Festival.

Check out "Leader of Men" and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!