Finland's Steve ‘N’ Seagulls are getting a decent amount of attention due to their bluegrass covers of heavy metal classics. You might remember their recent cover of Iron Maiden’s "The Trooper."

Anyway, they're back with a new banjo/standup bass/washboard/acoustic guitar cover of Dio‘s "Holy Diver," and you can watch them in action below.

"Holy Diver" was initially featured on the classic 1983 Dio album of the same name. For more about the band, follow them on Facebook.