Five Great Guitar Jams You Need to Hear Now!

(Image credit: Brian Cooke/Getty Images)

Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Eddie Van Halen, blah, blah, blah …

We know those guys can play, but what about Speedy Haworth, who dazzled audiences in the Fifties with his appearances on ABC-TV’s Ozark Jubilee?

Or how about the underrated, mustachioed Canadian guitar hero Frank Marino of Mahogany Rush?

Never heard of them? Well, you’re in for a treat.

Guitar World handpicked a handful of amazing players you might have missed, and even found video evidence of their genius.

Some of these performances take a minute or two to develop, so be a little patient. And for god's sake, whatever you do, don’t miss the last few minutes of Shawn Lane’s far-out improv—it’s a mind blower.

Speedy Haworth, "Speedin’ West"

Junior Brown chicken pickin’ on Jimi Hendrix and the "Sugar Foot Rag"

Frank Marino, “I’m a King Bee”

Rory Gallagher, “Shin Kicker”

Shawn Lane, 2002 Earth Day Celebration