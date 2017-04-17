Five Guitar Things You Might Not Have Noticed in Metallica Songs

(Image credit: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

You may know Metallica’s catalog like the back of your picking hand, but let’s face it: The band has released 10 studio albums containing 115 original songs. There’s a good chance you’ve missed some of the music’s finer details, no matter how much you listen to the tunes.

Andriy Vasylenko has put together a video titled “Five Things You Might Not Notice in Metallica Songs,” in which he presents the mere tip of the proverbial iceberg. Each of his examples focuses on the guitar and bass, and is supplemented with TAB.

The list begins at the 1:01 mark.

