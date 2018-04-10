Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac have fired Lindsey Buckingham, according to a report from Rolling Stone. According to the report, the band fired its longtime guitarist after a disagreement over the band's upcoming tour.

Buckingham will be replaced by former Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House's Neil Finn, the band revealed in a statement. The statement concludes with the band wishing Buckingham "All the best."

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family," the band said. "With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs."

"Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."

Buckingham first joined Fleetwood Mac—along with Stevie Nicks—in 1974, and later left the band in 1987, only to rejoin them a decade later.