Monday night, Foo Fighters and Zac Brown ripped into Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" on 'Late Show With David Letterman.'

Last night, they were joined by Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson for a performance of Heart's classic 1977 single, "Kick It Out."

"How about this? Every night it's a party, ladies and gentleman," Letterman said after the performance.

Foo Fighters' first Sonic Highways single, "Something From Nothing," will be released tomorrow, October 16.