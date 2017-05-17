Foo Fighters Debut New Song, "The Sky Is a Neighborhood"

(Image credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Dave Grohl debuted a new Foo Fighters song this past Monday night (May 15) while performing at the Acoustic 4 A Cure IV benefit show in San Francisco.

Grohl was backed by Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Wallflowers keyboardist Rami Jaffee when he decided to whip out the downright catchy and emphatic "The Sky Is a Neighborhood."

“I figured on the way up here, I thought ‘fuck it let’s play a news song man’,” said Grohl while introducing the track. “We’ve never played this song in front of anybody."

The Foos are believed to be spending most of 2017 recording a new album. Last year, Hawkins told NME, “We will make a new record at some point. We won’t really be ready until Dave’s ready to go. It’s on the books, so we’ll definitely be playing. We never really know, we just wait for a text from Dave saying ‘hey, let’s go down to the studio.”