1,000 Musicians Perform Foo Fighters' "Learn to Fly" in Cesena, Italy — Video

Below, check out a fascinating new (July 30) video that shows Foo Fighters' "Learn to Fly" being performed—live—by 1,000 very excited musicians in Cesena, Italy.

The video, which was shot July 26 and created by Fabio Zaffagnini and Rockin'1000, is part of an attempt to get Foo Fighters to perform in Cesena, which is in Emilia-Romagna (in the north east section of the country, not far from the Adriatic).

“I guess this video is going to be seen by millions of people all over the world, but to be true it was conceived to be addressed just to five people: Chris, Pat, Nate, Taylor and Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters,” says Zaffagnini at the end of the clip.

“You know, Italy is a country where dreams cannot easily come true, but it’s a land of passion and creativity. So what we did here is a huge miracle. I have been working on this f—king project for more than one year, waking up every morning thinking about how to make it real.

“One thousand rockers that came from all over the nation at their own expenses … for one song, your song. So our call is to ask you the Foo Fighters to come play for us in Cesena.”

The ball is in Dave Grohl’s court. We'll update you if or when we know more.

BTW, "Learn to Fly" is from Foo Fighters' 1999 album, There Is Nothing Left to Lose. Enjoy!