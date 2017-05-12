Forgotten Guitar: Rare Footage of Jimi Hendrix’s Full Performance at the Albert Hall in 1969

(Image credit: K & K Ulf Kruger OHG/Getty Images)

Jimi Hendrix played London's Royal Albert Hall on three occasions between 1967 and 1969, firstly sharing the bill with likes of (the) Pink Floyd, the Amen Corner, the Nice and the Move.

When he returned to the venue in February 1969, it was to headline two sold-out nights supported by the Soft Machine.

At the time, tension had been growing between the band and their management for several months, but these appeared to be put aside for these two concerts.

The Royal Albert Hall shows would be remembered as some of the Experience's best and most successful late performances, and they'd be their final shows in Europe.

The event was filmed, but due to legal wrangles, it has never been officially released. However, Vimeo user Kurt Max has uploaded Hendrix’s set (from the February 24 show) to his channel, which you can see in the clip below. Enjoy!

SETLIST

Lover Man | Hear My Train a Comin’ | I Don’t Live Today | Foxy Lady | Bleeding Heart | Fire | Little Wing | Voodoo Child (Slight Return) | Room Full of Mirrors

ENCORE

Purple Haze | Wild Thing

Jonathan Graham is an ACM UK graduate based in London studying under the likes of Guthrie Govan and Pete Friesen. He is the creator of ForgottenGuitar.com, a classic-guitar media website, and is completing his debut album, Protagonist, due for release in 2016. Updates also can be found at Graham's YouTube channel.