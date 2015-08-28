Gary Clark Jr. Premieres "Grinder" Music Video — Exclusive

Gary Clark Jr. and GuitarWorld.com have gotten together to premiere "Grinder," Clark's new music video.

You can check out the clip—which was directed by Gaston Jouany—below.

"Grinder," which starts off with some feedback before settling into a dirty, bluesy groove, is from Clark's new album, The Story of Sonny Boy Slim, which is set for a September 11 release via Warner Bros. Records.

Clark wrote, produced and arranged the album, even playing the majority of the instruments himself. His sisters, Shawn and Savannah Clark, perform on the record as backing vocalists. As Clark said in a promo video for the new album, “The underlying tone of this album is faith and hope, really, at the end of the day. ‘Cause that’s all we need.”

The Story of Sonny Boy Slim is Clark's second album, the followup to 2012's Blak and Blu. You can check out its complete track list below.

Clark also has announced a fall/spring headlining tour that will take him across the U.S. Every ticket bought online will come with a standard digital download of The Story of Sonny Boy Slim. You can see his tour dates below.

The Story of Sonny Boy Slim can be preordered right here. All preorders come with instant downloads of "The Healing" and "Grinder."

For more about Clark, visit garyclarkjr.com.

The Story of Sonny Boy Slim Track List:

01. The Healing

02. Grinder

03. Star

04. Our Love

05. Church

06. Hold On

07. Cold Blooded

08. Wings

09. BYOB

10. Can’t Sleep

11. Stay

12. Shake

13. Down to Ride

Gary Clark Jr. 2015 Tour Dates:

09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/12 – George, WA @ Gorge Ampitheatre *

09/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

09/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Ampitheatre *

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

09/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre *

09/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion *

09/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Ampitheater *

09/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena *

09/30 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena *

10/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Centennial Olympic Park *

10/05 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

10/07 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum *

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/17 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

10/31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

02/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

02/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

02/20 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

02/21 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

02/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

02/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theater

02/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

03/01 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/04 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom

03/06 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

03/08 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

03/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/03 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

04/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

04/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

04/09 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

04/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/14 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

* = w/ Foo Fighters

Photo: Frank Maddocks