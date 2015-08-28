Gary Clark Jr. Premieres "Grinder" Music Video — Exclusive

Gary Clark Jr. and GuitarWorld.com have gotten together to premiere "Grinder," Clark's new music video.
You can check out the clip—which was directed by Gaston Jouany—below.
"Grinder," which starts off with some feedback before settling into a dirty, bluesy groove, is from Clark's new album, The Story of Sonny Boy Slim, which is set for a September 11 release via Warner Bros. Records.
Clark wrote, produced and arranged the album, even playing the majority of the instruments himself. His sisters, Shawn and Savannah Clark, perform on the record as backing vocalists. As Clark said in a promo video for the new album, “The underlying tone of this album is faith and hope, really, at the end of the day. ‘Cause that’s all we need.”
The Story of Sonny Boy Slim is Clark's second album, the followup to 2012's Blak and Blu. You can check out its complete track list below.
Clark also has announced a fall/spring headlining tour that will take him across the U.S. Every ticket bought online will come with a standard digital download of The Story of Sonny Boy Slim. You can see his tour dates below.
The Story of Sonny Boy Slim can be preordered right here. All preorders come with instant downloads of "The Healing" and "Grinder."
For more about Clark, visit garyclarkjr.com.
The Story of Sonny Boy Slim Track List:
- 01. The Healing
- 02. Grinder
- 03. Star
- 04. Our Love
- 05. Church
- 06. Hold On
- 07. Cold Blooded
- 08. Wings
- 09. BYOB
- 10. Can’t Sleep
- 11. Stay
- 12. Shake
- 13. Down to Ride
Gary Clark Jr. 2015 Tour Dates:
09/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
09/12 – George, WA @ Gorge Ampitheatre *
09/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
09/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Ampitheatre *
09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *
09/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre *
09/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion *
09/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Ampitheater *
09/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena *
09/30 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena *
10/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Centennial Olympic Park *
10/05 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
10/07 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum *
10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/17 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *
10/31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
02/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
02/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
02/20 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
02/21 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
02/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
02/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theater
02/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
03/01 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
03/04 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom
03/06 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
03/08 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
03/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/03 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
04/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
04/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
04/09 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
04/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
04/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/14 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
* = w/ Foo Fighters
Photo: Frank Maddocks