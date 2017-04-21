Gary Moore's Son Plays His Father's Gibson Guitar in New Tribute Video

Inspired by his late father's would-be 65th birthday earlier this month (April 4), Gary Moore's son, Jack Moore, recently got together with guitarist Danny Young to record and film a touching tribute to his father.

The new song, "Phoenix," was written by Danny and Jack.

Jack even plays one of his father's guitars—a Turquoise Gibson Firebird III—in the clip, which was posted to Facebook late last night, April 20. Gary Moore can be seen playing the axe on this fan page dedicated to his life and gear.

Meanwhile, Young is playing a Gibson Les Paul equipped with Seymour Duncan Custom Shop Greenie pickups, which recreate a very specific Peter Green-style PAF tone (as heard in the clip). A Dunlop Electronics Joe Bonamassa Signature Fuzz Face also can be heard (and seen) in the clip.

Born in 1952, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Gary Moore picked up the guitar when he was 8, inspired by Elvis Presley, the Shadows and the Beatles. But his strongest influences were John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers guitarists Peter Green and Eric Clapton, note to mention Albert King, B.B. King and Albert Collins.

Gary died February 6, 2011, at age 58.

For more about Jack Moore, follow him on Facebook. For more about Young, head here.