Ghost Premiere New Song, "Dance Macabre"

Ghost have premiered a new song, "Dance Macabre." You can check it out above.

The track is the second single from the band's upcoming album, Prequelle, which is set for a June 1 release. The band's first album with Cardinal Copia handling vocal duties, Prequelle delves into the plague, the apocalypse and the dark ages.

"It is loosely themed around the concept of death and doom," Tobias Forge—the musical mastermind of the band—told Revolver in a recent interview. "It's a themed album around medieval times, but it's definitely clinging onto a lot of very current things."

"The Black Death [plague] is a great example of a turning point for a whole civilization," he continued. "Complete villages were annihilated. Most people knew very little, so all of it was God or the Devil—and about their faith being questioned: Why are we being stricken down by this great scourge? It must be because of our not fearing God enough and all this superstitious bullshit."

You can head here to preorder the album, and check out the band's tour dates below.

(Image credit: Mikael Eriksson)

Prequelle Tracklisting: