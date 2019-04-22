Watch Glen Campbell and Phil Baugh's 1965 "Guitar Duel"

There aren't too many "shred guitar" videos from 1965, but this one—featuring Glen Campbell and Phil Baugh—certainly qualifies.

Campbell, right (wearing the V-neck), is simply blazing on a Fender Jaguar while Baugh plays a Fender Bass VI. While Baugh goes to some fiendishly "outside" places, Campbell truly steals the show with his lightning-fast runs.

Videos featuring Baugh are very rare, but—luckily—this clip, which is from Hollywood Jamboree, turned up on YouTube a few summers ago.

Baugh, who normally played a Tele, was a highly sought-after session musician. He's probably best known for his 1965 album, Country Guitar, and a 2005 Sundazed collection called Live Wire!, which is available on iTunes and other places. Baugh died in 1990.

Glen was a key member of LA's "Wrecking Crew" in the Sixties, playing guitar on a slew of hits and working closely (and even touring) with the Beach Boys. His solo hits include "Rhinestone Cowboy," ''Wichita Lineman" and "Southern Nights."

As was widely reported, Glen was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011 and—almost immediately afterwards—kicked off a successful world tour. That tour, and Glen's slow decline, was documented in a riveting 2014 documentary, Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me. The film is fascinating because, despite several painful moments that show the horrible effects of the disease, Glen was still able to play some seriously impressive solos, as if his brain were drawing the six-string inspiration from a source that couldn't be affected by a mere disease.