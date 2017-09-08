Go Behind the Scenes with Mastodon in New "Toe to Toes" Video

Last week, we showed you the wild music video for Mastodon's "Steambreather." Now, the band have premiered the far more intimate, behind the scenes video for "Toe to Toes."

Here, you get a front row seat to virtually every aspect of the song's creation: from the tracking of the guitars, to the solos, to the vocals, to the drums and even the hand claps. You can watch it below.

Mastodon is set to release their new album, Cold Dark Place, on September 22 via Warner Bros. You can preorder it here.

For more about Mastodon, check out our interview with Brent Hinds and Bill Kelliher from the May 2017 issue of Guitar World.