GoPro Video: Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro Plays "Holy Wars"

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro attached a GoPro camera to his guitar's headstock before the band's recent appearance at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom.

Below, you can see what "Holy Wars" looks (and sounds) like from this unique point of view.

If you're really into the "GoPro camera on a guitar" thing, be sure to check out a GoPro performance by Brad Paisley (where he actually uses the camera as a slide) and a GoPro gear demo by Eddie Van Halen.

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine was Guitar World's April 2016 cover star.

Holy Wars - Megadeth Kiko's camera

Posted by Kiko Loureiro on Tuesday, March 22, 2016