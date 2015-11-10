Jim Dunlop Introduces MXR EVH 5150 Overdrive Pedal, Designed with Eddie Van Halen — Demo Video

The MXR design team has collaborated with Eddie Van Halen to deliver a full range of powerful saturation and hyper-driven tones right at your feet.

The resulting EVH 5150 Overdrive joins hand-adjusted multi-stage MOSFETs with a full complement of controls to deliver overdriven tube-like tones and exceptional sonic flexibility through a wide variety of amps and speaker cabinets.

Whether on stage or in the studio, the EVH 5150 Overdrive’s controls dial up the whole spectrum—from Eddie’s groundbreaking early classic tones to the high gain, super-articulate sound he uses today.

Output and Gain controls set your volume and distortion levels, while the three-band passive tone stack EQ section shapes your sound to taste. The Boost switch kicks the 5150 Overdrive into high gear with extra gain and compression, and the Gate control—powered by the Smart Gate circuit—tames unwanted noise.

The EVH 5150 Overdrive features true bypass switching and comes in a road-worthy housing emblazoned with custom EVH artwork.

For more information, watch Guitar World's new demo video below and visit the pedal's page on jimdunlop.com.