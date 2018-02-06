Gov't Mule Announce American Tour

Gov't Mule—a staple of the jam band circuit—have announced an American tour. The 13-date trek will begin April 18 with a show at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, PA and run through early May.

For the majority of the tour's shows, the band will be joined by Black Stone Cherry, with scattered appearances on the bill by the Tangiers Blues Band and the Marcus King Band. The band is supporting their most recent album, 2017's Revolution Come... Revolution Go.

“You never know where an album is going to head until you get into it,” Haynes told Guitar World about Revolution Come... Revolution Go last August. “I just found myself writing in a lot of different directions and all of them seemed to work together especially when interpreted by the band and our collective personality."

"You have to work up the songs and see which ones feel like they want to go together because the album concept is still very important to me and I don’t think I’ll ever change my view on that no matter how popular single tracks become. I’ll keep assuming or hoping that most people will agree with that approach.”

Gov't Mule: 2018 American Tour Dates