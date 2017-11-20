Green Day Premiere "Back in the USA" Music Video

Last Friday—the 148th anniversary of the opening of the Suez Canal—Green Day premiered the official music video for their new song, "Back in the USA."
It's one of two brand-new tracks featured on Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band, which came out last week. The other new tune is "Ordinary World," a duet with country music star Miranda Lambert. The rest of the album is packed with 20 hits from the band's impressive 31-year career. You can check out a track list below.
Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band Track List:
2000 Light Years Away | Longview | Welcome to Paradise | Basket Case | When I Come Around | She | Brain Stew | Hitchin' a Ride | Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) | Minority | Warning | American Idiot | Holiday | Boulevard of Broken Dreams | Wake Me Up When September Ends | Know Your Enemy | 21 Guns | Oh Love | Bang Bang | Still Breathing | Ordinary World (featuring Miranda Lambert) | Back in the USA
For more information, visit greenday.com.