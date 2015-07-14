"Guitar Does NOT Get Chicks!" — Video

Surely you've read the stories and columns—we've even written and published a few of them ourselves: Women are supposedly more attracted to a man holding a guitar.

Well, guitarist and YouTube personality Stevie T (aka Steve Terreberry) puts this theory to the test in one of his most recent videos, "Guitar Does NOT Get Chicks!" which he posted to the interwebs June 19.

"Is it true that guitarists get all the chicks? We find out today!" writes Stevie T.

The video is actually more interesting than it sounds—and it makes a few good points. Check it out below and tell us what you think. Look for more Stevie T on GuitarWorld.com—in a slightly different context—later this week.

