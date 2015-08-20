Guitar World DVD: 'Heavy Metal Hybrid Picking' Featuring Revocation's Dave Davidson

Check out Guitar World's latest instructional DVD, Heavy Metal Hybrid Picking featuring Dave Davidson.

With more than 60 minutes of lessons, you'll learn how to combine sweep picking with fingerpicking, one-note-per-string arpeggios and hybrid picking double-steps.

Plus, you'll get access to:

Zakk Wylde-style chicken pickin' techniques

"Jimi Hendrix-chord" arpeggio rolls

Hammer-ons, open strings, palm muting and note clusters

Wide-interval licks with string skipping

Legato seventh-chord arpeggios

Whole-tone and diminished scale runs

Blues organ licks

... and much more!

Please note: To access the written music for this DVD, insert the disc into your PC or Mac computer and browse the disc for the PDF.

Head to the Guitar World Online Store now!