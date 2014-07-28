Guitarist Plays Riffs of 40 Power Metal Bands in One Song — Video

Good morning, guitar people.

The folks over at gmcguitar recently posted a fairly interesting video titled "40 Power Metal Bands in One Song," and we're happy to present it below.

True to its title, the clip, which features one guitarist (Gabriel Leopardi), inserts the lead-guitar-playing styles of 40 different power metal bands into one song.

The 40 artists he refers to include Stratovarius, Dragonforce, Firewind, Children of Bodom, Yngwie Malmsteen (Yes, he got Yngwie in there) and Manowar.

Check it out and let us know what you think!