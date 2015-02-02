Guitarist Plays 'Super Mario Bros.' and 'Simpsons' Themes on Two Guitars at Once — Video

Here are two more videos from the "they're not exactly new, but they're totally new to me" file.

It's a pair of 2009 videos of a young guitarist named Zack Kim playing the Super Mario Bros. theme and The Simpsons theme—on two guitars at once.

Zack has one Ibanez strapped around his neck and uses a stand to hold his other Ibanez. Best of all, regardless of what you think of the clips, they're only about a minute and a half long each.

