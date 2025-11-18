Michael J. Fox jams with Jackson Browne at charity event – but what is that mystery guitar he’s playing?

Hollywood guitarist Michael J. Fox has proved he can still hold his own on a guitar despite his Parkinson’s diagnosis by locking fretboards with Jackson Browne at a charity gala.

The 64-year-old actor/guitarist, famous for his hugely influential role as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future franchise, was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991. As a result, Fox – who helped inspire the likes of Coldplay's Chris Martin to start a band – launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000.

The Foundation's latest fundraising gala took place at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan, New York, last Saturday (November 15). During the event, Fox took to the stage for a jam with folk rock legend and activist Jackson Browne. Tragically, video footage – or word of what they played – is hard to come by.

However, images show Browne donning a sunburst Strat, while Fox played a mysterious Les Paul-meets-Prince’s Cloud guitar made by 'Wolfe'. It's a guitar that's left a fair few guitar fans scratching their heads.

There’s limited information about its builder online, but the mystery guitar, complete with a flame maple top and a wild headstock design – just look at the tuner placements – certainly doesn’t look cheap. Fox played the same guitar at last year’s gala.

One thing we did find, however, was that in 2019, Mark Wolfe, the in-house luthier at Neil Douglas Guitar and Ukulele Shop, built a custom dual-humbucker guitar that was used by Sheryl Crow, also at a charity event.

It looks to be the exact same guitar that Fox was spotted playing. The similarities are uncanny, from its luxurious flame maple top all the way to the idiosyncrasies of the headstock and body design.

In 2022, Wolfe also built a custom Telecaster for the Michael J. Fox Foundation, raising funds for Parkinson's research. Though that guitar didn't have a name on the headstock, it's easy to connect the dots.

Writing on Instagram after the event, Fox said, “I’m so grateful to everyone who has made the Fox Gala one of the best nights in philanthropy for 25 years. It’s humbling. With your support, we’re not slowing down. Together, we’re making real progress on ending Parkinson’s for good.”

In 2024, Fox joined Coldplay during their headline slot at Glastonbury as Chris Martin heralded his “hero” for inspiring him to become a musician.

Earlier this year, Fox also joined the search for the missing Back to the Future guitar, offering his own theory about where it is. Meanwhile, Gibson has reissued the iconic ES-345, calling it “the most treasured guitar scene in movie history.”