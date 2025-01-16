“I got a knock on my door. When I opened it, I couldn’t believe my eyes – it was a Gibson. I was overwhelmed and cried for hours”: How Aryan King escaped the war in Ukraine to find a new home in Nashville – and rekindle his love affair with Gibson guitars

Regardless of personal struggles, coping with the war-torn streets of Ukraine or trying to make a name for himself in Nashville, guitarist, producer and Instagram star Aryan King always had a dream: to own a real-deal Gibson – and to make it sing.

“Gibson had always represented a dream from my childhood,” he says. “A Gibson is like a ’69 Dodge Charger; it’s a beautiful, high-quality classic that can handle just about anything you throw at it.”

Beyond his love for Gibsons, King – who was born in Spain and spent time in Poland, loves rock and blues, and was immersed in flamenco guitar from a young age – spent his life bouncing from place to place in the name of protecting his family. Music often took a backseat, but a Berklee education and a six-string dream kept his hopes alive.

“Guitar is the only way I can truly share what’s inside me – my thoughts, feelings and everything in between,” he says.

“It’s where I get to be completely honest about what I’m going through, whether it’s pain or joy. It helps me remember who I am and how much I’ve grown from that five-year-old kid who just wanted to play. Playing the guitar turns all those emotions into music, letting me connect with the world in a way that feels deeply personal and real.”

Anthem of Victory - YouTube Watch On

Why do you love Gibsons so much?

“My mother owned a music store, and on display were two beautiful Gibsons – a Black Beauty and a Tobacco Burst. The store was filled with posters of artists, but the one that captivated me the most was Slash with his iconic hat and his Gibson.”

You went through a lot of hardships early on. How did they impact your journey?

“My family emigrated and started from scratch, and I lost interest in playing because I couldn’t have the guitar I truly wanted. But I never lost my dream of owning a Gibson. As a teen, my mother saved enough money and gave me $220, telling me to buy the guitar I always wanted. That act of love and sacrifice was a turning point.”

Morning Coffee - YouTube Watch On

How did the war in Ukraine lead to you achieving your dreams?

“I lived in Ukraine. When the war broke out, I lost my guitar collection, my home, everything. My friend [guitarist] Joanna Connor asked if I had contacted Gibson to tell them about my situation. I hesitated because I didn’t want my first conversation with Gibson to be me asking for something.

“Later, while backstage at a GN’R show in Poland, I saw a Les Paul with a Ukrainian flag. I learned that there were only [a limited run of these guitars] – one owned by Slash and one by Paul McCartney – made as part of the Guitars for Peace project to support Ukraine.

“A few months later, while working with the Ukrainian presidential office to support Ukraine through art, DHL knocked on my door. When I opened it, I couldn’t believe my eyes – it was a Gibson. I was overwhelmed and cried for hours. I reached out to the Gibson team to ask if this meant I was a Gibson artist. The answer was ‘yes.’”

Aryan King - What About (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

What led you to Nashville?

“I connected with many people at Gibson, including master luthiers, the Custom Shop and international distributors. Their kindness impressed me. I met Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian, whose vision brought Gibson back to life. I also met Jim DeCola, Mark Agnesi and others. They showed me the factory, the Gibson Garage and some of the most iconic guitars in history. Their hospitality made me fall in love with Nashville and intensified my passion for Gibson.”

Now that you’ve got your dream guitar, what’s next?

“I’m working on an album of remakes and remastered versions of my older demos with new tracks. I’m excited to collaborate with Jack Moore, the son of Gary Moore. We’re aiming for a release in early 2025. I’m also working on a podcast called Secrets, where I’ll be interviewing industry professionals to explore behind-the-scenes stories, like the sale of ‘Greeny.’”