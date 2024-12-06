“This band has allowed me to diversify my playing 10-fold. I would consider myself a one-trick pony prior to joining”: Kiki Wong on how playing with Smashing Pumpkins has made her a better guitar player

News
By
( , , )
published

From bedroom riffing with a Line 6 Spider to playing through tube amps in stadiums, Wong says her time in the band has opened her eyes to a whole new world of tone

From left, Kiki Wong, Billy Corgan and Jack Bates of The Smashing Pumpkins perform at Fenway Park
(Image credit: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Kiki Wong has opened up on her journey with Smashing Pumpkins so far, revealing that she's improved as an electric guitar player since joining the legendary rock outfit.

When Wong sat down with Guitar World to chat about joining Billy Corgan and co earlier this year, she said it had been a dream come true. Scoring the gig was certainly no mean feat: the band launched a global open audition to help track down their new guitarist, which saw 10,000 guitarists apply, including GW’s Online Editor-in-Chief.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.